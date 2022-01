OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after one person was shot at a Family Dollar store on the city’s northeast side Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the store near NE 58th and MLK around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses say the situation started as a robbery when the suspect shot someone in the arm. The suspect then fled on foot.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.