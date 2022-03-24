OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City motel.
On Thursday morning, Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Green Carpet Inn, located in the 700 block of S. MacArthur Blvd.
When investigators arrived at the scene, they found one woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
At this point, authorities say they are searching for at least one suspect.
So far, the victim’s condition has not been released.