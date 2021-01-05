Police investigate shooting in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in southeast Oklahoma City.
Around 9 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to a reported shooting near S.E. 29th and I-35.
When officers arrived on the scene, they realized the victim had walked himself to a nearby hospital for treatment.
At this point, investigators have not released a description of the suspect.
- Nearly $1 billion on the line in 2 giant lottery jackpots
- Chaos erupts after racial slur hurled during Jail Trust meeting
- Magazine cover starts conversation about true meaning of ‘healthy’
- Fort Bliss soldier who died on New Year’s Eve filed sexual assault charges months ago, officials and family say
- Biden can redirect new border wall funding lawmakers say they OK’d to avert shutdown