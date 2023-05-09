OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at a store near S.W. 36th and Walker Ave.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they learned one person had been shot.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say the situation started as an argument between two groups of people and ended with a drive-by shooting near the store.

The victim, who is believed to be a juvenile, was rushed to a nearby hospital, but we do not know the extent of their injuries.

At this point, Capitol Hill High School is on lockdown due to its proximity to the scene.