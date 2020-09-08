Police investigate shooting in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Bethany are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 22nd and Rockwell Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

So far, no arrests have been made.

