Police investigate shooting in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Bethany are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning.
Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 22nd and Rockwell Ave.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
So far, no arrests have been made.
