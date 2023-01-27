MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Midwest City are investigating a shooting that injured a teenager early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, first responders were called to a reported shooting near S.E. 15th and Air Depot Blvd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the victim, a teenager, had actually been shot at a different location.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Although the victim’s condition wasn’t known, officials say he was awake and alert.

So far, no arrests have been made.