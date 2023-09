OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s eastside Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene near NE 27th and Kelley Ave. just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Scanner traffic indicates the victim may have been shot in the leg.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. A KFOR news crew is on the scene to gather more information.