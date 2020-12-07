Police investigate shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was rushed to a hospital following a shooting on Sunday night.
Just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd. in Oklahoma City.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say the victim was conscious and was able to talk to them before being taken to a nearby hospital.
So far, no other details about the shooting are being released.
