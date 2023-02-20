OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a shooting that left several people injured on the city’s northwest side.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near N.W. 10th and Council Rd.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they learned that two people had been injured in the shooting.

Authorities say several people were arguing outside when shots were fired.

Officials say two people inside a nearby apartment were hit by the gunfire, including a 16-year-old.

So far, information about a possible suspect has not been released.