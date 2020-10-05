Police investigate shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Ave.

Officials say they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots being heard in the area.

Initially, police could not locate a victim.

However, the victim was found a short distance away. At this point, the victim’s condition is not known.

