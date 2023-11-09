OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police responded to a reported officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened near NE 12th and Lottie. The incident began as a domestic dispute at a senior living complex in the area.

Officials say the incident began when they saw a male subject waving a gun around outside of the complex. He then moved into a common area inside of the complex, where officers followed.

Police say it is believed that the male subject discharged his gun while inside the complex and pointed the gun at officers after they followed him inside. This prompted one officer to discharge their gun and shoot the subject.

It is confirmed that the subject is deceased.

No more information is available as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.