OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person has been injured in a shooting in Oklahoma City.

Around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near N. Rockwell Ave. and Melrose.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they learned that one person had been shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

So far, one person was taken into custody.