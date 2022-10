OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are working to figure out what led to a shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Around 5 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near S.E. 15th and High.

When police arrived, they learned one person was injured in the shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition isn’t known at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.