OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near S.W. 59th and May Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized one person had been shot.

The victim, who was reportedly shot in the chest, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At this point, officials have not released any information about a potential suspect.