OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 12 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to reports of a shooting near S.W. 15th and Pennsylvania Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been grazed by a bullet.

Investigators say the victim’s injuries are minor.

A description of the suspect has not been released.