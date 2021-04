OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after violence erupted outside a club in Bricktown.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were called to a reported shooting near Mickey Mantle and Sheridan Ave.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they realized that one person had been shot outside of a nearby club.

Authorities learned that another victim was also stabbed several times nearby.

At this point, officers are working to determine if both incidents are connected.