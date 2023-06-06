OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after an argument ended in a stabbing in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a disturbance at Joe’s Addiction coffee shop, located near S.E. 59th and Eastern.

Initial reports indicate that two homeless men got into an argument, which led to one of the men pulling out a knife.

At one point, the suspect stabbed the victim in the neck.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

So far, officials say they have not identified the suspect.