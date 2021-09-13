Police investigate stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities searched for a woman on Sunday afternoon who was accused of attacking her boyfriend.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near N.W. 36th and N. Barr Ave.

When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they were searching for the man’s girlfriend in connection with the crime.