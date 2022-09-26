OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found stabbed at an Oklahoma City gas station.

Officials were called to the OnCue near N.W. 63rd and Meridian Ave. after a man went to the convenience store, asking for help.

Investigators learned that everything started in a nearby apartment complex parking lot.

Authorities say multiple people were talking in the parking lot when a man came up to the group and asked for a ride. When the victim refused, the man reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the vicitm.

The victim was stabbed multiple times.

So far, no arrests have been made.