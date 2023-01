OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a reported stabbing.

Investigators say it is unclear where the stabbing actually took place, but the victim was found near S.W. 25th and Walker.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

So far, there is no description of a suspect.