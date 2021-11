OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities continue to investigate a stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a reported stabbing at a home near S.W. 74th and Santa Fe.

Officials told KFOR that a woman brought a man home from a bar, and the woman’s roommate became upset. A fight broke out between the two, and both people were stabbed.

They were both rushed to a nearby hospital and are expected to be OK.