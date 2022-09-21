OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Initial reports from police indicated that a tow truck driver may have stolen a vehicle.

However as the investigation has progressed, the driver was found and is cooperating with authorities.

Police now believe he may be a victim in this incident.

Police tell KFOR someone called the legitimate tow truck driver asking him to remove a vehicle from the 3700 block of N.W. 23rd street.

Investigators are now trying to track down the caller.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.