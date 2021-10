OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are heading to downtown Oklahoma City, you may have to find an alternate route to your destination.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Monday, officials found a backpack outside of a business on N. Broadway, between 9th and 10th St.

Investigators say they called the bomb squad to the scene as a precaution.

However, N. Broadway is currently closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.