TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are investigating a case of vandalism at a popular music venue.

Around 4:45 a.m. on May 27, investigators say two people were caught on camera outside of Cain’s Ballroom in downtown Tulsa.

Credit: Tulsa Police Department Facebook page

Surveillance cameras captured a man throw two rocks through the front windows of the venue.

Credit: Tulsa Police Department

Now, detectives with the Tulsa Police Department are working to identify the people caught on camera.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Tulsa CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.