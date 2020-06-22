Police investigate vandalism of downtown Oklahoma City building

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people who may have vandalized a local business.

On Monday, officials with the police department posted photos of a group of five people.

In the post, the department says the group “took part in smashing the windows out of the Bob Moore offices in downtown OKC.”

As a result, authorities say the business was looted.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.