Police investigate vandalism of downtown Oklahoma City building

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people who may have vandalized a local business.

On Monday, officials with the police department posted photos of a group of five people.

In the post, the department says the group “took part in smashing the windows out of the Bob Moore offices in downtown OKC.”

As a result, authorities say the business was looted.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter