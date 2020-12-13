Police investigate violent carjacking in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman has been found safe after a terrifying carjacking in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say it all happened early Sunday morning near S.W. 44th and May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Police say a couple in a vehicle were approached by two men. The suspects ended up pepper spraying the male driver and pulling him out of the car.

At that point, the suspects got into the car and took off with a female passenger inside the vehicle.

Fortunately, the female victim was found safe a short time later.

So far, officials have not announced if any arrests have been made.