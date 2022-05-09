OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a violent home invasion in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1:30 a.m. on April 28, Oklahoma City police were called to a home in the 1300 block of S.W. 13th St. following a violent incident.

Officials say the victim woke up to two strangers in his home before he was attacked.

“He had been asleep very early that morning, it was one o’clock in the morning. He was awakened by two men in his house,” said MSgt. Jennifer Wardlow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

At that point, officials say the victim was assaulted by the men.

“One had a gun and pistol-whipped him with that gun. They poured lighter fluid on him. This man said he was in fear for his life, so he was able to escape out a back window of the house,” said Wardlow.

The victim was able to run away from the scene and call for help.

Officials say the suspects then attempted to set a fire outside the home, but it went out on its own before causing any damage.

“Obviously, these are very dangerous people that we want to get identified. We’re hoping that someone out there has information on this case,” said Wardlow.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.