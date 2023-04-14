OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a road rage incident in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2:30 p.m. on April 6, officials say a road rage incident occurred in the area of N.W. 164th and Portland.

Investigators say the incident began near N.W. 63rd and Portland with the suspect driving in a reckless manner and tailgating the victim.

The suspect allegedly pulled up next to the victim several times and made a shooting motion with his hand.

While stopped at a light near N.W. 164th and Portland, officials say the suspect got out of his vehicle and assaulted the victim.

Investigators say the suspect also showed the victim a gun that was tucked in his waistband.

Police would like to interview this man regarding a road rage incident. Credit: Oklahoma City Police

Authorities say they have followed up on the license plate information they were provided, but it has not led to a suspect being identified.

The suspect was driving a silver early 2000s model Nissan Maxima.

According to the victim, the suspect had a baby in his backseat at the time.

On Friday, Oklahoma City police released a photo of someone they would like to speak with in regards to the crime.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.