OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Detectives with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a theft.

Investigators say a group is accused of taking $40,000 out of a bank account that didn’t belong to them.

Officials say there was at least one other unsuccessful attempt to access the account.

On Monday, Oklahoma City police released surveillance photos of people they would like to speak with in regards to the case.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.