Police investigating a domestic dispute that led to a shootout in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Local police are investigating a dispute between a man and a woman that resulted in a dangerous shootout in one northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Oklahoma City police say a man and a woman met at a house off of N.E. 59th and Stonewall.

The encounter turned confrontational, and ultimately physical, resulting in a group of people who had come with the male opening fire. Another group who came with the female answered their fire, and one woman was injured in the process.

Police say that female fled the scene, and first responders were able to find her in a car off of N.E 50th and Lincoln. She has since been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have not made any arrests at this time.