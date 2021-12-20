Police investigating after 1-year-old shot in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a toddler was injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an apartment complex near N.W. 16th and MacArthur Blvd.

Neighbors told KFOR that a woman ran out of an apartment, screaming that her 1-year-old child had been shot. The woman took the child and flagged down an ambulance.

Officials say the child was taken to a nearby hospital and was admitted in stable condition. The extent of the child’s injuries is unknown.

