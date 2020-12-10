Police investigating after 12-year-old shot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police officers are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in southeast Oklahoma City.
Shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a reported shooting along S.E. 52nd St.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with blood dripping down her arm and a hoodie tied around her hands.
As police removed the hoodie, they discovered that she had been shot in the wrist.
Officers immediately placed a tourniquet on the upper part of her arm and wrapped her wrist in the hoodie until paramedics could arrive.
Witnesses told investigators that a 16-year-old accidentally shot the girl.
Authorities took the 16-year-old into custody for pointing a firearm.
LATEST STORIES:
- Oklahoma churches team up for massive fresh food giveaway
- Drugs recalled after erectile dysfunction medication mixed with antidepressant in packaging ‘mix-up’
- Off-duty Chicago officer fatally shoots son after altercation in home, report says
- Train conductor injured in Baldwin drive-by shooting, police ask for help locating vehicles
- Victim shot multiple times at Oklahoma City apartment complex identified