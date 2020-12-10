Police investigating after 12-year-old shot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police officers are investigating after a 12-year-old was shot in southeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a reported shooting along S.E. 52nd St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with blood dripping down her arm and a hoodie tied around her hands.

As police removed the hoodie, they discovered that she had been shot in the wrist.

Officers immediately placed a tourniquet on the upper part of her arm and wrapped her wrist in the hoodie until paramedics could arrive.

Witnesses told investigators that a 16-year-old accidentally shot the girl.

Authorities took the 16-year-old into custody for pointing a firearm.

