OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating after they say a man assaulted a 13-year-old boy at a local mall.

On April 9, Oklahoma City police were called to Quail Springs Mall on an alleged assault.

Investigators learned that the victim was a 13-year-old boy.

The victim told officials that he saw a man with a dog inside the mall, and asked the man if it was OK for him to pet the animal.

The victim said that the man told him it was fine, but something changed as he was petting the dog.

“At some point while he’s petting the dog, he said that the man becomes agitated and swings at him and punches him in the face,” said MSgt. Jennifer Wardlow, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials are now asking for the public’s help finding the man.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.