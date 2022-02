OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after two people were found dead in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a possible shooting near N.W. 10th and Portland Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two people dead inside a vehicle.

At this point, officials are not releasing any details about how they died.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.