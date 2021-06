OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a man’s body was found in downtown Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m. on Sunday, dispatchers received a call about a body being found near Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City.

Investigators say they are not sure about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, so they will have to wait for more information from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.

So far, the victim has not been identified.