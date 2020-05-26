OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a creek in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews received a call about a body being found in the Deep Fork Creek, located near Classen Blvd. and N.W. Expressway in Oklahoma City.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they realized that the body was located in the water directly behind the Belle Isle Walmart.

At this point, Oklahoma City police are investigating the scene as the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s dive team goes into the water for a recovery mission.

So far, no other details have been released.