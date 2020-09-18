Police investigating after dog taken from Oklahoma City property

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a family’s dog was taken from their property.
Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are working to bring a little dog home after man was seen picking her up near N.W. Expressway and N. Rockwell Ave.
Investigators say they would like to speak with a man captured on the home’s surveillance cameras.
If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police investigating shooting at Oklahoma City convenience store
- Officials: 11 additional counties move into COVID-19 moderate-risk category
- Police: Man wanted for murder may be in Oklahoma City, Enid
- Southwest Airlines to continue ’empty middle seat’ policy through fall
- Oklahoma’s coronavirus deaths stand at 939