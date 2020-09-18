Police investigating after dog taken from Oklahoma City property

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a family’s dog was taken from their property.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are working to bring a little dog home after man was seen picking her up near N.W. Expressway and N. Rockwell Ave.

Investigators say they would like to speak with a man captured on the home’s surveillance cameras.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

