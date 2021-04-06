Police investigating after driver attempts to steal cash from ATM

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a suspect who attempted to steal cash from a local ATM.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department noticed a truck parked with its lights on near an ATM at N.E. 36th and Lincoln.

When police got closer, they realized the truck had been abandoned and the ATM had been opened.

Investigators say the ATM was pulled off its base, but they are not sure if anything was actually taken from the machine.

As for the truck, they soon learned the vehicle was reported as stolen.

So far, no arrests have been made and they have not released a description of the alleged suspect.

