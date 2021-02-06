Police investigating after fatal shooting at 7-Eleven

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven near Northwest 10th and May Friday night.

When officers arrived, one man was found dead. Another man has been arrested. Police say the shooting appears to be domestic-related.

Police have not released the identities of either the victim or the suspect.

People who live nearby say they heard around two gunshots.

Atlandis Suber, a man who works nearby, didn’t see the shooting but says he was concerned when he heard about what happened.

“I was petrified due to the fact that we’re here every day, there’s families coming in and out, there’s residences; we need to be more careful…everybody just…you never know who to trust anymore,” he said. “I feel like people here, they work in this whole strip mall, it’s unsafe, we should have a little bit more better police presence.”

He also says it’s a reminder of how short life can be.

“We don’t know this guy, I mean, he could’ve been anybody’s relative, but he still a human life,” Suber said.