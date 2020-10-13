Police investigating after homeowner shoots suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Lawton are investigating after a homeowner reportedly shot an alleged burglar.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 11, Lawton police were called to a shooting in the 900 block of S.W. 3rd St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that one person had been shot at the home. That person was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Investigators say the homeowner heard a commotion in the backyard and went to investigate. At that point, the homeowner spotted the alleged suspect trying to break into a separate apartment in the backyard.

Officials say the homeowner fired one round at the suspect, who was hit.

At this point, the identities of the people involved have not been released.

Authorities say the shooting is under investigation.

