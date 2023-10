GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Guthrie Police Department is investigating after human remains were found Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the remains were found around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday near Heather Road and Battle Avenue.

It was determined by the responding officers that the remains had been there for an extended period of time.

Guthrie Police have requested the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation as the investigation continues.