Police investigating after man dies following altercation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a man died following a physical altercation this weekend.

Around 3 p.m. on Nov. 27, Oklahoma City police were called to a home in the 500 block of S.W. 51st St. in reference to a medical disturbance.

When officers arrived, they learned that 40-year-old Federico Flores was being transported to a hospital in full arrest.

Investigators learned that Flores had been involved in a physical altercation prior to going to the hospital.

At this point, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

