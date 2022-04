MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Moore are investigating after one person was found dead on Sunday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, dispatchers with the Moore Police Department received a call about a welfare check near N.W. 27th and Santa Fe.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found one person dead.

Initial reports indicate the victim was shot to death.

So far, no other details have been released.