Police investigating after man robbed of prescription medication

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are working to identify a man who may know something about the robbery of an individual in southwest Oklahoma City.

Investigators say a man was robbed of his prescription medication near S.W. 44th and S. May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department released images of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the crime.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

