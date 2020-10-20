Police investigating after man shot at Oklahoma City gas station

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is recovering after he was shot during an argument at a gas station on Monday night.
Oklahoma City police say the victim was shot while at the 7-Eleven near N.W. 122nd and May Ave.
After being shot, the victim drove to the Love’s near Hefner and Pennsylvania Ave. for help.
At this point, it is unclear why the victim and the suspect were arguing.
The victim is expected to survive his injuries.
