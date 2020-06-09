Live Now
Police investigating after man’s body found in Oklahoma City street

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a man’s body was found in the middle of an Oklahoma City street.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to Land Ave. near N.W. 30th St. after witnesses reported seeing a man’s body in the road.

When officers arrived, they discovered the body of 25-year-old Damon Palmer.

Investigators say there was trauma to Palmer’s body that was consistent with a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

