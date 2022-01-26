Police investigating after one man killed in shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of N.W. 30th St.

When officers arrived at the scene of the Copperfield Apartments, they did not find a victim.

A short time later, dispatchers received a call from a local hospital about a shooting victim.

Investigators say a man had arrived with a gunshot wound but he died from his injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

