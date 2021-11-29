Police investigating after one person shot at Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot inside his hotel room in south Oklahoma City.

Early Sunday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting at the Oak Tree Inn, located near S. Meridian and Highline Blvd.

When they arrived, they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but is expected to be OK.

So far, officials say they do not have a suspect in the case.

Police say the victim is not complying with the investigation.

