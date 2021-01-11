Police investigating after possible explosive devices found at complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a bizarre situation after they say two possible grenades were found at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to an apartment complex near Reno and Council Rd.

Investigators say a resident was taking out the trash when she found two items that looked like grenades near the dumpster.

Officials say she took the items into her apartment and called 911.

When Oklahoma City officers arrived on the scene, the bomb squad began examining the devices.

Authorities say at least one of the devices is not operational.

Investigators were able to transport the devices away from the complex