DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Del City are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a location along Delmar Rd. in Del City after a man was shot.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they learned one man had been shot in the face.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department tell KFOR that the incident actually began in Oklahoma City.

Officials say it all started with a burglary at a home in Oklahoma City. When the alleged thief was caught by the homeowner, the homeowner reportedly pulled out a gun and shot him.

The suspect left the scene and ended up at the home in Del City.

At this point, no other information is being released.